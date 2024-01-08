Heartland Eclipse 2024
2 missing juveniles escaped from Mayfield Youth Development Center

Isiah Settles (left) and Parker Campbell (right) reportedly escaped a youth development center...
Isiah Settles (left) and Parker Campbell (right) reportedly escaped a youth development center in Graves County, Ky. around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 4.(Kentucky State Police)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Two missing juveniles escaped from the Mayfield Youth Development Center, according to Kentucky State Police.

Isiah Settles and Parker Campbell reportedly escaped around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 4.

Troopers say the public should not approach them, and if they are seen KSP should be immediately notified.

Isiah Settles, 17, from Nashville, Tenn., has ties to Hopkinsville, Ky. He is described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall and about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray toboggan, khaki jacket, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Parker Campbell, 16, from Jefferson County, Ky., was described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall and about 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray toboggan, tan “Carhartt” jacket, khaki pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721. You can also leave a tip on the KSP website.

