Tractor Supply hosts grand opening of Cape Girardeau store

A rural lifestyle company celebrated its grand opening in Cape Girardeau, that company being Tractor Supply
By Olivia Tock and Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A rural lifestyle company celebrated its grand opening in Cape Girardeau, that company being Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply hosted a grand opening event on Saturday, January 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of the remodel celebration. The company acquired the store, previously Orscheln Farm & Home, in October 2022.

The grand opening consisted of snacks and refreshments alongside a live band and the presentation of five community donations.

The store manager, Brittany Rayfield, shared how it feels for the store to open its doors.

“It’s really exciting, today’s our grand opening. We have a big sale going on we acquired Orschlen’s back in 2022 and in this community, we actually combined the two stores,” said Rayfield. “So we had a pre-existing Tractor Supply, which we brought in 86 years of experience and then we welcomed in the Orschlen’s crew and great team with 64 years of experience to bring 150 years of knowledge and customer service to better serve the community.”

The recently renovated store will have the latest in-store technology, an expanded selection of popular national brands, new services to make shopping more convenient as well as the Neighbor’s Club loyalty program.

In store, customers will see the familiar faces that have served the community for years: Orscheln Farm & Home Team Members have officially joined the Tractor Supply family.

The store will be open Monday through Friday, and the hours are 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. For more information about the Cape Girardeau Tractor Supply store, click here.

