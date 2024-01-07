Heartland Eclipse 2024
Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Sunday Morning Outlook

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Meghan Smith
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland. Ending the weekend with a little sunshine but still quite cold. Expect temperatures in the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. We anticipate somewhat windy weather as well. Tomorrow will be very windy with mid gust coming in from the south east. Lows will begin in the upper 20s but will gradually rise to the upper 40s. Tuesday is when the afternoon and evening showers begin. Wind gusts can reach speeds of up to forty miles per hour. There’s a risk for snow in the northern counties, which might make visibility problematic when paired with wind.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois High School Association issued a statement on the incident at a high school...
IHSA releases statement on incident at Eldorado Holiday Tournament
A man from Jackson, Missouri was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday...
Jackson, Mo. man seriously injured in early morning crash
The Eldorado School Board voted to fire its entire basketball coaching staff on Tuesday night.
Heartland school board fires entire basketball coaching staff after incident at tournament
Eldorado High School Tourney
Eldorado Athletic Director adjusts to recent basketball coaching changes
A man wanted for multiple outstanding warrants was arrested on Friday after leading deputies...
Wanted man leads Graves County deputies through briar patch

Latest News

First Alert weather on The Breakfast Show 1/7/2024
First Alert weather on The Breakfast Show 1/7/2024
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Chance of showers tonight, warmer by Sunday
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 1/6/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 1/6/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 1/6/24
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 1/6/24