Sunday Morning Outlook

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland. Ending the weekend with a little sunshine but still quite cold. Expect temperatures in the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. We anticipate somewhat windy weather as well. Tomorrow will be very windy with mid gust coming in from the south east. Lows will begin in the upper 20s but will gradually rise to the upper 40s. Tuesday is when the afternoon and evening showers begin. Wind gusts can reach speeds of up to forty miles per hour. There’s a risk for snow in the northern counties, which might make visibility problematic when paired with wind.

