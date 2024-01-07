Heartland Eclipse 2024
Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Rend Lake Dam Road to be closed through mid-summer

The Rend Lake Dam Road will be closed starting Wednesday until mid-summer due to bridge...
The Rend Lake Dam Road will be closed starting Wednesday until mid-summer due to bridge maintenance.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Rend Lake Dam Road will be closed starting Wednesday until mid-summer due to bridge maintenance.

The Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake announced the road will close on January 10 at 7 a.m. and will remain closed through mid-summer until the maintenance work is complete. The closure is necessary to perform maintenance on the spillway bridge.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, this closure will impact local traffic throughout the Rend Lake area. However, crews will complete the work during the non-peak recreation season.

Crews will be installing new traffic barrier terminals and steel bridge railing, as well as constructing new concrete curbs. They will also clean, sandblast and paint all structural steel on the spillway bridge.

According to the sheriff’s office, access to South Marcum Recreation Area, Spillway Recreation Area and the Dedication Lot east of the spillway bridge will remain open and accessible via Mine 24 and Licata roads.

The Rend Lake Project Office/Visitor Center and other recreation areas west of the Dam Road will also be accessible by Rend City Road west of Benton via Route 14, and east of Sesser via Highway 154.

Detour signs will be placed throughout the affected area.

According to the sheriff’s office, this work is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and part of an overall effort to improve critical infrastructure at Rend Lake.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois High School Association issued a statement on the incident at a high school...
IHSA releases statement on incident at Eldorado Holiday Tournament
A man from Jackson, Missouri was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday...
Jackson, Mo. man seriously injured in early morning crash
The Eldorado School Board voted to fire its entire basketball coaching staff on Tuesday night.
Heartland school board fires entire basketball coaching staff after incident at tournament
Eldorado High School Tourney
Eldorado Athletic Director adjusts to recent basketball coaching changes
A man wanted for multiple outstanding warrants was arrested on Friday after leading deputies...
Wanted man leads Graves County deputies through briar patch

Latest News

Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a car crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
Emergency crews on scene of car crash on Kingshighway
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge is...
Traffic Alert: U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge closed until further notice due to overnight crash
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 146 Friday morning, January 5.
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Rte. 146 near Anna, Ill.