Rend Lake Dam Road to be closed through mid-summer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Rend Lake Dam Road will be closed starting Wednesday until mid-summer due to bridge maintenance.

The Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake announced the road will close on January 10 at 7 a.m. and will remain closed through mid-summer until the maintenance work is complete. The closure is necessary to perform maintenance on the spillway bridge.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, this closure will impact local traffic throughout the Rend Lake area. However, crews will complete the work during the non-peak recreation season.

Crews will be installing new traffic barrier terminals and steel bridge railing, as well as constructing new concrete curbs. They will also clean, sandblast and paint all structural steel on the spillway bridge.

According to the sheriff’s office, access to South Marcum Recreation Area, Spillway Recreation Area and the Dedication Lot east of the spillway bridge will remain open and accessible via Mine 24 and Licata roads.

The Rend Lake Project Office/Visitor Center and other recreation areas west of the Dam Road will also be accessible by Rend City Road west of Benton via Route 14, and east of Sesser via Highway 154.

Detour signs will be placed throughout the affected area.

According to the sheriff’s office, this work is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and part of an overall effort to improve critical infrastructure at Rend Lake.

