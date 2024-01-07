Heartland Eclipse 2024
Rain and strong winds move in to start the work week

By Madeline Parker
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, Sunday night is looking like partly cloudy skies, a little cold with temperatures dropping into the low 30s tonight, but the region remains dry. Monday morning, more clouds come in, and we will see a much more active weather pattern. Temperatures start off in the low 30s, and very windy conditions from the southeast move in by the afternoon, with with wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph, and could increase up to 40 mph by Tuesday night. Rain is also going to start moving in Monday afternoon, with showers in the western counties of southeast Missouri, and becoming more widespread by the evening hours. Rain continues overnight into Tuesday, and rain amounts could be between 1 to 2 inches. Tuesday afternoon, rain takes a bit of a break, and some northern counties could see some flurries mixing in with the still very windy conditions. Accumulation chances are low, with biggest risks being on elevated surfaces and grass.

A bit of a break moves through on Wednesday, with sunny skies and temperatures warming up to the upper 40s, and even into the low 50s by Thursday. Another system moves through on Friday, that could bring in some snow chances once again. Next weekend looks significantly colder, with temperatures in the low 30s for the high Saturday and teens for the low on Sunday.

