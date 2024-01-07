Horse killed, man hospitalized after crash in Mayfield

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash involving a horse in Graves County, Kentucky Saturday evening sent one man to the hospital.

According to the Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on January 6 around 6:59 p.m. on U.S. 45 North near Hunt Road.

Following an investigation, deputies learned 34-year-old Joshua Grismer of Mayfield, Ky. was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer northbound on U.S. 45 when a gray horse that got loose from a nearby auction barn, crossed the highway in front of the vehicle.

Grismer was unable to avoid the collision and struck the horse.

According to the sheriff’s office, the horse did not survive the collision.

Grismer was taken to Lourdes/Mercy Health Hospital in Paducah, Ky. by Mayfield/Graves Co. EMS for treatment.

Graves Co. deputies were assisted by the Ky. State Police, the Mayfield Police Department, Mayfield/Graves Co. EMS, the Mayfield Fire Dept., the Ky. Transportation Cabinet – Dept. of Highways, and Mayfield/Graves Co. Fire and Rescue Squad.

