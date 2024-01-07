First Alert: Nicer conditions today but tracking rain tomorrow, chance of snow Tues.

(KFVS) - Today’s conditions are looking to be a bit nicer than Saturday, but more active weather is moving in tomorrow.

Meghan Smith says your Sunday is starting off overcast and gloomy, but most of these clouds will move out of the Heartland by the afternoon.

There will be some breezy conditions in most places, with highs will be in the mid 40s.

Don’t get used to this nicer weather, as winds will start to become very gusty on Monday.

Lows for tomorrow morning will start in the upper 20s, but highs will reach the near 50s.

Temperatures may be warmer tomorrow, but showers will move into the area by the afternoon.

This heavy rain will continue through the evening into Tuesday, bringing heavy wind gusts.

There is a possibility for some snow, so stay tuned for updates from your First Alert Weather Team.

