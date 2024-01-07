Heartland Eclipse 2024
Emergency crews on scene of car crash on Kingshighway

Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a car crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a car crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.(Joshua Whited/KFVS)
By Heartland News
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a car crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

It happened at the intersection of N. Kingshighway and Mt. Auburn Road near the Osage Center around 12:45 p.m.

Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a car crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a car crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.(Greg Webb/KFVS)

Traffic may be delayed in the area.

No word on injuries at this time.

Your First Alert News Team will provide updates as more information is released.

