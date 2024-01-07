Heartland Eclipse 2024
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responds to fire on South Ellis Street

Firefighters responded to the 700 block of South Ellis Street. According to the Fire...
Firefighters responded to the 700 block of South Ellis Street. According to the Fire Department, it was a working fire when they arrived(KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on South Ellis Street Saturday evening.

On January 6, crews responded to the 700 block of South Ellis Street. According to the Fire Department, it was a working fire when they arrived.

No one was reported injured in the fire and the Fire Department does not believe anyone was in the building at the time.

The 700 block of South Ellis Street is currently closed as firefighters remain on scene for clean up.

