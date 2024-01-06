Heartland Eclipse 2024
Wanted man leads Graves County deputies through briar patch

By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted for multiple outstanding warrants was arrested on Friday after leading deputies through a briar patch.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw 42-year-old James M. Majors of the Farmington, Kentucky area, around 4:30 p.m. on January 5. He was found in the area of Usher Road in a field and wooded area.

Majors ran from the deputies, but was later apprehended in a briar patch.

He was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for methamphetamine and other charges.

One of the deputies involved in Majors’ capture was later treated at Jackson Purchase Medical Center and received stitches after an injury to his hand from the incident.

Majors was additionally charged with resisting arrest and fleeing or evading police and was taken to an out-of-county jail.

