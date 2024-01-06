Traffic Alert: U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge closed until further notice due to overnight crash

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge is closed due to guardrail and railing damage caused by an overnight crash.

The bridge lies between Paducah, Ky. and Brookport, Illinois.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office reports it was an injury crash.

According to KYTC, the crash caused significant damage to a section of guardrail along the bridge deck. It also bent a section of the bridge railing so it is extending into the roadway.

The bridge will remain closed until further notice to allow repairs to be completed.

According to KYTC, some of the bridge railing may have to be fabricated, so the closure could be for an extended amount of time.

KYTC bridge inspectors and engineers will be evaluating the damage over the weekend to develop a repair plan.

Motorists are asked to detour using the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge.

