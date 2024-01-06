SEMO Basketball defeats Bethel

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Basketball team overcame a slow start to defeat Bethel, Tennessee on Saturday, January 6 at the Show Me Center. The final score was 71-61.

The Redhawks led 37-36 over the Wildcats at halftime but took care of business down the stretch in the 2nd half.

Josh Earley led Southeast with 14 points.

With the win, SEMO improved to 6-10 on the season.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.