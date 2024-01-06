Heartland Eclipse 2024
Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

SEMO Basketball defeats Bethel

SEMO Men's Basketball defeats Bethel, TN
SEMO Men's Basketball defeats Bethel, TN((Source: Southeast Missouri State University))
By Todd Richards
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Basketball team overcame a slow start to defeat Bethel, Tennessee on Saturday, January 6 at the Show Me Center. The final score was 71-61.

The Redhawks led 37-36 over the Wildcats at halftime but took care of business down the stretch in the 2nd half.

Josh Earley led Southeast with 14 points.

With the win, SEMO improved to 6-10 on the season.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois High School Association issued a statement on the incident at a high school...
IHSA releases statement on incident at Eldorado Holiday Tournament
The Eldorado School Board voted to fire its entire basketball coaching staff on Tuesday night.
Heartland school board fires entire basketball coaching staff after incident at tournament
A rain and snow mix is likely this evening.
First Alert: Tracking rain/snow mix
22-year-old Cadayreis Myquon Futrell, aka Major, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and...
Man wanted for murder believed to be in western Tenn.
Crews on scene of early morning house fire on N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Crews extinguish house fire in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

SEMO Men's Basketball team comes up short at Western Illinois
SEMO Men’s Basketball comes up short at Western Illinois
SEMO Women defeat Western Illinois for first OVC win of the season
SEMO Women's Basketball team defeats Western Illinois
Murray State Football head coach Dean Hood has announced his retirement from coaching after...
Murray State Football head coach announces retirement
Murray State Football Coach Dean Hood retires.
Murray State Football Coach Dean Hood retires