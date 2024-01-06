Saturday Morning Outlook

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland. It looks like a gloomy, cool, and partly dry Saturday. But this evening, there’s a little risk of rain and even a few flakes. I would recommend making sure you have plenty of layers on as you head out the door. Today’s temperatures will only be warming up into the low 40s. By tonight, the temperature will drop back into the mid-30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny but windy, with morning temps in the mid 30s and warming up into the mid 40s by the afternoon.

We continue watching a system that is expected to pass through on Monday and bring high winds and rain. It’s possible that by Tuesday night, the rain may have turned to snow. There could be effects on travel due to the snow and strong gusts.

