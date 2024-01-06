Jackson, Mo. man seriously injured in early morning crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Jackson, Missouri was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

The Mo. State Highway Patrol reports 38-year-old John C. Crites was driving a 2002 Ford F250 around 3:57 a.m. on January 6.

According to MSHP, Crites was traveling southbound on County Road 465, just south of County Road 450.

His vehicle went off the right side of the roadway before it overturned.

Crites was taken by private conveyance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau for serious injuries.

MSHP reports he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and his vehicle was moderately damaged.

