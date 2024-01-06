Heartland Eclipse 2024
First Alert: Cloudy, wet conditions for Saturday

First Alert weather on the Breakfast Show 1/6/2024
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KFVS) - There may not be wintry precipitation this morning, but most of the Heartland is still cloudy and soggy from wet conditions overnight.

Lows this morning are in the mid 30s and will reach the mid 40s by the afternoon hours.

Meghan Smith says when you head out the door today, be sure to bring a jacket and an umbrella.

It will be mostly dry and cloudy for your Saturday but we are tracking a small chance for rain and possibly flurries in some places this evening.

However, conditions for tomorrow are looking a lot nicer.

Sunday will be mostly sunny but windy with temperatures nearly the same as today.

A freeze line is moving through tomorrow evening, so you may see some frost on your windshield Monday morning.

Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking a system moving through on Monday, bringing showers and gusty winds.

There is a chance for this rain to turn into snow by Tuesday evening, so stay tuned for updates.

