Chance of showers tonight, warmer by Sunday

First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 1/6/24
By Madeline Parker
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, we are looking at mostly dry conditions, but there are a few light showers moving into southern Illinois and eastern parts of western Kentucky. The showers will be moving out pretty quickly, but there is a chance for some flurries in our northern most counties tonight. Temperatures remain above freezing, so no travel impacts are expected. Tomorrow, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 40s. We are also looking at pretty breezy conditions. By Monday, winds pick up, with very strong wind gusts. Temperatures will be warming up, lows starting in the upper 20s, but warming to nearly 50. Showers start in the afternoon and evening and continue into Tuesday. Wind gusts have potential to be up to 40 miles per hour. There is a chance for some snow in northern counties, which, combined with wind, could cause visibility issues.

Wednesday and Thursday are much calmer before another system moves through on Friday. There is a possibility of rain/snow mix, but there is still a lot of uncertainty at this time. Temperatures then drop next Saturday, with highs in the upper 20s.

Rain snow mix moving through the Heartland tonight