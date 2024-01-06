CDC data shows 61 Illinois counties are at high or medium level risk for COVID hospitalization

HERRIN, IL. (KFVS) - Respiratory illnesses are on the rise across the Heartland and Illinois is dealing with rising case numbers.

CDC data shows 61 counties in Illinois are either at high or medium level risk for COVID hospitalization. According to Southern Seven Health Department PIO, Shawnna Rhine, it’s important to know what to do if someone is not feeling well.

“So one of the most important things is if your child is feeling sick or if you’re feeling sick, stay home and contact your doctor and get tested if necessary,” said Rhine.

Rhine said they’re seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. As of Friday, January 5, Johnson and Massac Counties are both in the high COVID-19 Hospitalization category.

Rhine said one way to fight COVID is stay up to date with your vaccinations.

“This time of year, we always see an increase in the number of people coming out and getting their shots, especially if they’re going to be gathering or being with someone that they know us immuno-compromised or if they themselves are concerned,” said Rhine.

But it’s not just COVID. State data shows Flu activity is now surging to match the pre-COVID 2019-2020 season.

While RSV cases have stabilized, there was a slight increase in RSV admissions in infants this past week.

Rhine says keeping your family safe involves a few easy steps.

“Wash your hands as often and thoroughly as you can, make sure you’re covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze and if you want to, go ahead and wear a mask,” said Rhine.

If you are sick, stay home and away from others.

“Just be vigilant and to make sure that they’re doing what they can to stay healthy and safe this season,” said Rhine.

Every household in the U.S. is eligible to receive four free at-home tests through the COVID.gov website. You can find that link here.

