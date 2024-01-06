Heartland Eclipse 2024
Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

CDC data shows 61 Illinois counties are at high or medium level risk for COVID hospitalization

Respiratory illnesses are on the rise across the Heartland and Illinois is dealing with rising case numbers
By Colin Baillie
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERRIN, IL. (KFVS) - Respiratory illnesses are on the rise across the Heartland and Illinois is dealing with rising case numbers.

CDC data shows 61 counties in Illinois are either at high or medium level risk for COVID hospitalization. According to Southern Seven Health Department PIO, Shawnna Rhine, it’s important to know what to do if someone is not feeling well.

“So one of the most important things is if your child is feeling sick or if you’re feeling sick, stay home and contact your doctor and get tested if necessary,” said Rhine.

Rhine said they’re seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. As of Friday, January 5, Johnson and Massac Counties are both in the high COVID-19 Hospitalization category.

Rhine said one way to fight COVID is stay up to date with your vaccinations.

“This time of year, we always see an increase in the number of people coming out and getting their shots, especially if they’re going to be gathering or being with someone that they know us immuno-compromised or if they themselves are concerned,” said Rhine.

But it’s not just COVID. State data shows Flu activity is now surging to match the pre-COVID 2019-2020 season.

While RSV cases have stabilized, there was a slight increase in RSV admissions in infants this past week.

Rhine says keeping your family safe involves a few easy steps.

“Wash your hands as often and thoroughly as you can, make sure you’re covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze and if you want to, go ahead and wear a mask,” said Rhine.

If you are sick, stay home and away from others.

“Just be vigilant and to make sure that they’re doing what they can to stay healthy and safe this season,” said Rhine.

Every household in the U.S. is eligible to receive four free at-home tests through the COVID.gov website. You can find that link here.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois High School Association issued a statement on the incident at a high school...
IHSA releases statement on incident at Eldorado Holiday Tournament
The Eldorado School Board voted to fire its entire basketball coaching staff on Tuesday night.
Heartland school board fires entire basketball coaching staff after incident at tournament
22-year-old Cadayreis Myquon Futrell, aka Major, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and...
Man wanted for murder believed to be in western Tenn.
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
A rain and snow mix is likely this evening.
First Alert: Tracking rain/snow mix

Latest News

Eldorado High School Tourney
Eldorado Athletic Director adjusts to recent basketball coaching changes
Eldorado's Athletic Director is looking to the future after a chaotic week following an...
Eldorado Athletic Director on varsity team firing
Respiratory illnesses are on the rise across the Heartland and Illinois is dealing with rising...
Respiratory illnesses on the rise across the Heartland
Missouri Republican state senators begin the 2024 legislative session amid inter-party...
Expiring tax program would cost Missouri billions if lawmakers fail to renew it