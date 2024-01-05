Heartland Eclipse 2024
US beats Sweden 6-2 to win gold in the world junior championship

USA players celebrate winning the IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey final match...
USA players celebrate winning the IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey final match between Sweden and USA at Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden, Friday Jan. 5, 2024.(Bjorn Larsson Rosvall | Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — The United States got the revenge it desperately craved.

Isaac Howard scored twice in the second period and the U.S. beat host Sweden 6-2 on Friday to capture gold at the IIHF world junior hockey championship.

Gabe Perreault had a goal and two assists and Zeev Buium, Ryan Leonard and Rutger McGroarty also scored. The Americans secured the under-20 tournament for a sixth time after last winning in 2021.

Will Smith added two assists. McGroarty, the team’s captain, also had an assist for a two-point performance. Trey Augustine picked up the victory in goal for the U.S.

The U.S. fell 6-4 to Sweden at the under-18 worlds in 2022 despite holding a 51-14 shot advantage. Players from this age group said they remembered that loss like it was yesterday.

The Swedes, who lost to the U.S. in last year’s bronze-medal game, have now finished second 12 times in the tournament.

Czechia roared back from a 5-2 deficit with six unanswered goals to shock Finland 8-5 and claim bronze.

