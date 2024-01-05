Heartland Eclipse 2024
Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Teacher accused of threatening to behead students over Israeli flag comments

Seventh grade teacher Benjamin Reese was arrested last month on charges of making terroristic...
Seventh grade teacher Benjamin Reese was arrested last month on charges of making terroristic threats and cruelty to children in the third degree.(Sheriff Cullen Talton via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (CNN) – A Georgia teacher accused of threatening to behead a student is no longer an employee at Warner Robins Middle School.

Seventh grade teacher Benjamin Reese was arrested last month on charges of making terroristic threats and cruelty to children in the third degree.

The incident happened after a student confronted Reese about the Israeli flag he had hanging in his classroom, saying she found it offensive due to “Israelis killing Palestinians.”

There are about 20 witnesses who saw or heard Reese cursing and making threatening comments to three female students, including saying he would cut their heads off.

The director of school and community affairs confirmed Wednesday that Reese is no longer an employee with the school district.

The father of one of the students is calling for the teacher’s certification to be revoked so he is not allowed to teach at any school in the future.

Reese was arrested on Dec. 8, and records show he has since bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois High School Association issued a statement on the incident at a high school...
IHSA releases statement on incident at Eldorado Holiday Tournament
The Eldorado School Board voted to fire its entire basketball coaching staff on Tuesday night.
Heartland school board fires entire basketball coaching staff after incident at tournament
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
22-year-old Cadayreis Myquon Futrell, aka Major, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and...
Man wanted for murder believed to be in western Tenn.
Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas

Latest News

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 146 Friday morning, January 5.
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Rte. 146 near Anna, Ill.
No one was injured in a house fire Friday morning in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
No one injured in early morning Cape Girardeau fire
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple...
Google is phasing out third-party cookies in Chrome
City leaders say the the renovated play space is larger with accessible and inclusive...
Paducah playground reopens after equipment upgraded
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, speaks during a news conference outside the U.S....
House Republicans ready contempt of Congress charges against Hunter Biden over a subpoena he defied