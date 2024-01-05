Snow possible today. Some minor accumulations possible.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. An area of snow to our southwest is moving towards the area for this afternoon and evening. At the same time surface temperatures will warm slightly so what is falling as mainly snow to our southwest, will mix with or change to rain across much of our eastern and southern counties. For our northwestern counties temperatures will likely remain cold enough for snow to fall and this could allow for a dusting to up to an inch on mainly elevated surfaces. As of right now the best bet for seeing snow accumulation would be along and west of a line from Poplar Bluff to Biehle to Pinckneyville. This line will fluctuate this evening based on surface temperatures. Lows by tomorrow morning will be in the lower to middle 30s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles, maybe a flurry. Highs will be in the 40s.

