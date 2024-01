MACOMB, Ill. (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s Basketball team defeated Western Illinois 72-66 on Thursday night, January 4 on the road for their first Ohio Valley Conference win of the season.

Alecia Doyle led the way with 17 points and Jaliyah Green added 16 in the victory.

With the win, SEMO is now 1-2 in the OVC.

