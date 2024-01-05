Rain snow mix moving through the Heartland tonight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, we are tracking rain and snow tonight, but most areas will be seeing wetter conditions, not whiter. Most accumulation will be in in northwestern counties in southeast Missouri, mostly out of our viewing area, and will mostly be on elevated surfaces. Temperatures in most places remain above freezing, so travel impacts are not expected by this system. Lows by tomorrow morning will be in the mid 30s, and get up to the low 40s. Saturday is cloudy and mostly dry, but there is a small chance for rain and possibly a flurry in the evening. Sunday is mostly sunny, but a bit windy, with temperatures starting off in the mid 30s, warming up to the mid 40s by the afternoon.

We are still keeping an eye on a system moving through on Monday, bringing in very gusty winds and showers. By Tuesday evening, there is a possibility of the rain turning into snow, and could see accumulation. The snow, combined with very gusty winds could cause travel impacts. Things calm down a bit Wednesday and Thursday before another system rolls through on Friday with more rain/snow showers.

