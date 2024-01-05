PORCH initiative renovates first home as part of Pacific Project

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One organization is one step closer to reaching their goal of revitalizing south Cape Girardeau.

The People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing, or PORCH, initiative recently finished renovating a home, and now it’s on the market.

This is the first of four homes PORCH has purchased to renovate in the area as a part of their Pacific project.

“This home was vacant, empty and rotting away so we wanted to bring it some life and bring the street and community some life,” said Executive Director Tameka Randle.

She said that goal is complete. Crews completely renovated Pacific Street house in just a few months.

“It was challenging, but very rewarding at the same time,” explained Randle.

“When we showed up, the house was in pretty bad shape,” added project manager DJ Goodson.

Goodson said there’s something special about working on projects with a purpose like this one.

“It’s pretty awesome to see what it is now and see how proud everybody is even the neighbors in the neighborhood coming by just ecstatic about what they see.”

The idea behind the Pacific project is to encourage people to live in south Cape Girardeau.

“Home ownership is a key for PORCH initiative,” said Randle.

PORCH was able to purchase the homes through donations from the community, and once the first home sells, the profits will go towards expanding the project.

“Revolving door, that’s the focus so it’s going right back into the community,” added Randle.

She said they’re looking forward to that expansion.

“We are going to continue to help evolve and grow this community with the support of our neighbors.”

