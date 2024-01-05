Paducah woman accused of taking more than $400K from employer

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A federal grand jury indicted a Paducah woman on charges of wire fraud and identity theft.

Nichole M. Lawrence, 34, was indicted on Tuesday, December 12.

According to the indictment, from September 2019 to February 2023, Lawrence used her position as office manager to take more than $400,000 from her employer in McCracken County, Kentucky.

By accessing the company’s bank account, Lawrence allegedly scheduled electronic payments for her personal expenses that had been charged to various accounts and charge cards. She also allegedly used a stamp with the signature of the company’s general manager to issue unauthorized company checks to herself.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Lawrence made her initial court appearance on Thursday, January 4, before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky.

If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each count of wire fraud followed by a mandatory 24 months in prison for identity theft.

This case is being investigated by the FBI and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Raymond McGee, of the U.S. Attorney’s Paducah Branch Office, is prosecuting the case.

