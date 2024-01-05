Heartland Eclipse 2024
Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Paducah woman accused of taking more than $400K from employer

A federal grand jury indicted a Paducah woman on charges of wire fraud and identity theft.
A federal grand jury indicted a Paducah woman on charges of wire fraud and identity theft.(WCAX)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A federal grand jury indicted a Paducah woman on charges of wire fraud and identity theft.

Nichole M. Lawrence, 34, was indicted on Tuesday, December 12.

According to the indictment, from September 2019 to February 2023, Lawrence used her position as office manager to take more than $400,000 from her employer in McCracken County, Kentucky.

By accessing the company’s bank account, Lawrence allegedly scheduled electronic payments for her personal expenses that had been charged to various accounts and charge cards. She also allegedly used a stamp with the signature of the company’s general manager to issue unauthorized company checks to herself.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Lawrence made her initial court appearance on Thursday, January 4, before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky.

If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each count of wire fraud followed by a mandatory 24 months in prison for identity theft.

This case is being investigated by the FBI and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Raymond McGee, of the U.S. Attorney’s Paducah Branch Office, is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois High School Association issued a statement on the incident at a high school...
IHSA releases statement on incident at Eldorado Holiday Tournament
The Eldorado School Board voted to fire its entire basketball coaching staff on Tuesday night.
Heartland school board fires entire basketball coaching staff after incident at tournament
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
22-year-old Cadayreis Myquon Futrell, aka Major, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and...
Man wanted for murder believed to be in western Tenn.
Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas

Latest News

Quardarious R. Davis, 22, of Union City, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder,...
Man facing murder charge in connection with shooting at western Tenn. bar
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 146 Friday morning, January 5.
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Rte. 146 near Anna, Ill.
No one was injured in a house fire Friday morning in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
No one injured in early morning Cape Girardeau fire
City leaders say the the renovated play space is larger with accessible and inclusive...
Paducah playground reopens after equipment upgraded