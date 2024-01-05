Paducah playground reopens after equipment upgraded

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A playground reopened to the public after it was recently upgraded.

According to a release from the city of Paducah, the playground at Robert Coleman Park closed in late November. Over the past few weeks, crews with the Paducah Parks and Recreation Department removed the existing playground equipment and prepared the site for the new, larger playground which includes a pour-in-place rubber safety surface.

City leaders say the the renovated play space is larger with accessible and inclusive playground equipment and interactive panels. Crews also installed new sidewalks and an ADA ramp between the playground, the adjacent shelter and other amenities at the park. (City of Paducah)

“As the Paducah Board of Commissioners focuses on enhancing, growing, and developing Paducah’s Southside, we know that parks and play areas are critical features for building a sense of community and belonging,” Mayor George Bray said in the release. “Robert Coleman Park is an important park and plays a special role for Paducah’s Southside. It hosts numerous gatherings including the Emancipation Celebration, Sundaze in the Park, Southside Day, and other community and family events. Enhancing the playground and connectivity will provide an even more enjoyable space for park visitors and demonstrates our commitment to the community.”

City leaders say the the renovated play space is larger with accessible and inclusive playground equipment and interactive panels. Crews also installed new sidewalks and an ADA ramp between the playground, the adjacent shelter and other amenities at the park.

City leaders say the the renovated play space is larger with accessible and inclusive playground equipment and interactive panels. Crews also installed new sidewalks and an ADA ramp between the playground, the adjacent shelter and other amenities at the park. (City of Paducah)

“Our role as an agency is to provide spaces that are safe for people to gather and recreate which improves the quality of life of our residents,” Parks and Recreation Department Director Amie Clark added. “In 2023, Robert Coleman Park was one of the focus areas for the Parks & Recreation Department. With guidance from the Southside Steering Committee, Parks and Recreation worked to fund the replacement of the playground and improve walkability in the park. We invite you to come and enjoy the updated space.”

To help pay for the upgrades, the city received a matching grant from GameTime which allowed them to buy the new equipment at a 50 percent discount.

The park is located at 1100 Walter Jetton Boulevard.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.