No outdoor warning siren test in McCracken Co. due to weather

[FILE PHOTO] The McCracken County Office of Emergency Management announced there will not be an outdoor warning siren test for January.(WGEM)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Office of Emergency Management announced there will not be an outdoor warning siren test for January.

According to a release sent from the office on Friday, Jan. 5, the test was canceled due to inclement weather this weekend.

They said testing will resume the first Saturday in February.

