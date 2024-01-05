No outdoor warning siren test in McCracken Co. due to weather

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Office of Emergency Management announced there will not be an outdoor warning siren test for January.

According to a release sent from the office on Friday, Jan. 5, the test was canceled due to inclement weather this weekend.

They said testing will resume the first Saturday in February.

