Missouri Senate leaders adjourn within first hour Thursday after ‘personal attacks’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s legislative session got off to a less-than-cordial start in 2024.

On Thursday, senate Republican leaders, who had planned to perform the routine task of introducing the hundreds of pre-filed bills, abruptly called for adjournment after less than an hour in the chamber.

“I don’t want to see as devolve into personal attacks for personal positions on something,” Senate Majority Leader Cindy O’Laughlin said. “Because once that starts, it’s very hard to get back to any kind of positive momentum.”

The divide among senate Republicans has been accelerating since the formation of the “Missouri Freedom Caucus,” which is an affiliate chapter of a political organization operating in 10 other state governments.

“Our mission is to to advance the cause of our Republican platform. And that’s why we have formed it’s not to be an obstructionist,” said state Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville.

The caucus said its priorities include making it more difficult for citizens to amend the state’s constitution and eliminating the expiration date on the state’s gender affirming care ban.

The rest of the Republicans largely agree on raising the initiative petition threshold, which they refer to as “IP reform,” but more legislation about transgender health care is not a priority of most Senate Republicans.

“There will be some days where the Republicans are in the same boat, and I think there’ll be plenty of days where there’s there’s splits that we don’t always see.

Senate leaders said Thursday, they hope the group will keep their focus on actually passing legislation.

“Republicans generally agree on the outcomes that were aimed at,” said Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia. “A lot of the conversations that we struggle with are kind of the process of how we get there. It’s going to be frustrating. It’s never going to happen in the timing that you want.”

Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, voiced frustration at the inter-party fighting across the aisle, blaming the conflict on a General Assembly that’s dominated by a single party.

“You get to a place to where you’re so big, that you have to try to appease so many different factions, which then gets you to a place to where people faction off from the majority,” Rizzo said. “Until somebody at the national level and state level and local levels decides to make a U-turn and turn the car around, they’re pushing towards an authoritarian government.”

The Senate is set to return on Monday at 4 p.m.

