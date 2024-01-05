Heartland Eclipse 2024
JALC to host first annual Dr. Martin Luther King celebration breakfast

The event is a celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King with a breakfast program...
The event is a celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King with a breakfast program honoring the life of the civil rights icon. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the JALC Conference Center
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - John A. Logan College President, Dr. Kirk Overstreet, along with the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, have announced plans to host an annual Dr. Martin Luther King celebration breakfast.

Held on Tuesday, January 16, the event is a celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King with a breakfast program honoring the life of the civil rights icon. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the JALC Conference Center.

The event is free and open to the public. According to President Overstreet, the event takes place on Tuesday to allow more students to attend.

“We want our students and staff to be able to participate in all of the wonderful events here in southern Illinois on MLK Day,” said Overstreet. “It was important to our staff to have an event that would allow more students and the community to attend. It also coincides with our first day of the spring semester, so we are looking forward to an exciting day.”

During the ceremony, JALC will award the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Scholarship to Alexis Anders. Anders is working towards her Associate in Arts Degree in Criminal Justice.

According to a release from JALC, the theme for the event is “Living the Dream: It starts with me. Shifting the cultural climate through the study and practice of Kingian Nonviolence.” The keynote speaker will be Terance Henry, the IT Director for the City of Marion.

For more information about the celebration breakfast, you can contact the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at 618-985-2828, Ext. 8586.

