Graves County Sheriff’s Office responds to grain truck collision on KY 303

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 303 was temporarily closed Thursday morning after a grain truck collision shut it down.

Around 9:50 a.m. on January 4, deputies from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possibly injury collision on KY 303 near the intersection of Tucker Road, just south of Mayfield. Deputies arrived to find that no one was injured.

The investigation determined that 66-year-old William Bell of Cuba was northbound on KY 303 while operating a 1993 White GMC grain truck that was hauling corn. According to the Sheriff’s Offfice, Bell said that his right, front steer tire blew on the truck causing the vehicle to run off of the right side of KY 303. The vehicle struck the ditch and continues northbound for a short distance before coming to a rest.

As a result of the collision, a large amount of the corn Bell was hauling spilled into the road ditch and the roadway.

KY 303 was shut down or restricted to one lane until around 2 p.m. so a grain vacuum could clean up the corn that escaped from the truck.

