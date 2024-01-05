Graves County Sheriff’s Office investigates injury collision

Heartland Eclipse 2024
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two vehicle, injury collision that took place Wednesday evening.

Around 5:20 p.m. on January 3, deputies from the Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a two vehicle, injury collision on US 45 South and KY 80. Deputy Zac Smith and Chief Deputy Jeremy Prince arrived within a few minutes of the call.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation determined that 79-year-old Jimmy Etheridge of Reagan, Tennessee was traveling northbound on US 45 in a 2002 Nissan SUV. Etheridge pulled into the intersection of KY 80 and US 45 when the traffic light was red for northbound traffic. As Etheridge pulled into the intersection, he collided into the driver’s door of a 2005 Chevrolet truck operated by 23-year-old Christian Mendoza of Batesville, Arkansas.

The collision caused Etheridge’s vehicle to spin 180 degrees and come to rest on the north side of the intersection. Mendoza was able to pull his vehicle onto the westbound shoulder of the roadway after impact.

Etheridge did not complain of any injuries at the scene. However, a passenger in Etheridge’s vehicle, 49-year-old Mary A. Hayes of Sardis, Tennessee was injured in the collision and was transported to Mercy Health Paducah by Mayfield/Graves County EMS.

Mendoza was treated for minor arm pain at the scene but he did not request transport to a medical facility. A passenger in Mendoza’s vehicle, Faustino Molina, 59-year-old of Batesville was not injured in the collision.

Etheridge was cited for possession of an open alcoholic beverage beverage container in a motor vehicle and disregarding a traffic control device.

Deputy Smith is continuing his investigation into this collision.

