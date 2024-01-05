Fitness tops list for American’s New Year’s resolution plan

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Forbes Health reports half of American’s New Year resolutions involve a plan on improving their fitness.

At Mercy Fitness Center at HealthPoint, Personal trainer Ryan Kloeppel knows all about New Year’s resolutions.

“Starting the new habits as we approach a new year, a lot of people have new goals to improve themselves. Fitness is often one of the more common ones,” said Kloeppel.

Kloeppel enjoys seeing his clients reach their milestones in the gym.

“It helps motivate them to achieve larger goals in the long term as well,” said Kloeppel. “So, experiencing that with them as a trainer is very satisfying.”

Ellen Lane has been going to the HealthPoint gym in Jackson since 2010. She told us why she decided to get a membership.

“Mainly, there’s a lot of hills in Jackson to walk on and we prefer the flat surface of the track upstairs,” said Lane.

Lane said the gym continues to be vital for her health concerns as she grows older.

“I have high blood pressure, so I think it helps keep that down,” said Lane. “I have arthritis in my one knee, and I think it’s a big help with that to keep that knee moving.”

Keeping herself moving, that’s always the goal.

“I just think it helps with your health overall,” said Lane.

Kloeppel though has one simple message for anyone going to the gym for the first time.

“Start with day one, once you get that first day in the books, day two is right around the corner and you can make it happen just like day one,” said Kloeppel.

