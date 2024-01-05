First Alert: Tracking rain/snow mix

(KFVS) - We’ll have several rain and snow chances over the next week as the storm track takes aim at our region.

Brian Alworth says, currently, a mostly clear and frosty morning will give way to increasing clouds. Light precipitation will begin to move in from the southwest this afternoon and evening.

It still looks like temperatures and dew points will be low enough for some wet snow to mix in, in our northwestern counties. However, surface temps will be above freezing.

The rain and/or snow mix will peak around midnight and then taper off by Saturday morning.

With temps near freezing after sunset, there could be some minor slippery accumulations in our northwest counties tonight, especially over the hills of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois west of Mt. Vernon and northwest of Carbondale.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy, with a weak system bringing a few light showers late Saturday afternoon into early Saturday night. Sunday will be dry, cool and breezy.

Next week will bring a stronger storm Monday night into Tuesday with wind, rain and, for some areas, wet snow. Another shot at rain looks likely later in the week as well.

