Expiring tax program would cost Missouri billions if lawmakers fail to renew it

Must-pass measure facilitates federal reimbursement for Medicaid payments
Missouri Republican state senators begin the 2024 legislative session amid inter-party conflict on January 3, 2024(Joe McLean)
By Joe McLean (KFVS)
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri lawmakers must renew a key tax measure this year or the state will lose-out on billions of federal dollars.

This program allows the state to get reimbursed for Medicaid payments but, it expires in 2024.

“If we don’t get it passed, I don’t think our budget can absorb a three and a half to $4 billion hit. I think it’s important,” said Speaker of the House Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres.

House Democratic leaders agreed renewing the program is vital.

“If we do not pass the FRA, we will be out so much money,” said State Rep. Crystal Quade, House Minority Floor Leader. “Where’s that money gonna come from public education, general revenue.”

Under the program, hospitals, nursing homes, ambulance companies and pharmacies all pay the state a special tax, which the state then uses that money to draw-down a larger amount of federal dollars.

That money serves as the main funding source for MoHealthNet and also frees up billions of dollars of Missouri’s general revenue to spend on other priorities.

The last time it was up for renewal, in 2021, some members of the far-right “conservative caucus” held-up the bill over an amendment to block reimbursement for contraceptive medication and any reimbursement to Planned Parenthood.

That move forced the assembly to return to Jefferson City that summer for a special session – where the FRA was eventually renewed without those amendments.

“The Republicans in the Senate were adding birth control bands to that conversation,” Quade said Wednesday. “So, I’m concerned about where the FRA is going to be and adding to the new ‘Freedom Caucus’ that exists over there.”

The “Freedom Caucus” is made up of many of the same members as the now-disbanded “conservative caucus.”

On Wednesday, those same Republicans did not signal cooperation.

“The time for compromising, the time for looking for reasons to back down is over,” said state Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Springs.

Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden said another special session will happen this year if lawmakers again fail to renew the FRA program.

“I don’t think it needs explanation,” Rowden said. “We have got to get it done. The one thing that I can say with certainty is, if we don’t get done by mid-May, we’ll be back in late May for that.”

The FRA program was started in the early 90s, and until 2021, was renewed 16 different times without any issues.

