Eldorado Athletic Director adjusts to recent basketball coaching changes

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - Jacob Griffin has been the Athletic Director at Eldorado since August of last year and just a few months into the job, he’s already facing a unique challenge.

“It hurts, definitely hurts,” said Griffin. “I wish that we would have gone a different route.”

An elbow during a game against Hamilton County started it all. You can see a player on the Eagles squad elbow his opponent in a clip from the game between the Eldorado and Hamilton County.

The video went viral, leading to the termination of head coach Josh Bradley and four other coaches.

The school board then hired Rod Wallace as the lone interim coach. Now, Griffin is looking for others to step up and help.

“I hope that I can get a parent of a player just to get us through the rest of the year,” said Griffin.

On top of finding other coaches, the basketball team is also down several players, including all five seniors who quit. Griffin said he’s been in contact with some of those players.

“The players that I was teaching in middle school, I taught all those kids, it’s tough to see them go,” said Griffin. “At the same time, I understand.”

As the hoops season continues, Griffin knows the environment will be different without the former coaches and student athletes.

“Going to the gym and stuff, it doesn’t feel the same. I miss those guys,” said Griffin.

Griffin also said that the school’s annual Holiday Tournament will be back in December while planning for that begins soon.

