Crews extinguish house fire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of a house fire early Friday morning, January 5.

The fire is at North Fountain and Independence Streets.

According to Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris on scene, they received the call just before 7 a.m. When they arrived, crews found flames showing on the front corner of the house.

He said everyone made it out of the house and no injuries were reported.

Crews on scene of early morning house fire on N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau, Mo. (KFVS)

Crews from Gordonville and Jackson were on the scene for mutual aid.

The fire was extinguished, as of 7:30 a.m.

