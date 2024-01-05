Heartland Eclipse 2024
Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Adding more nutrition into 2024

Maude Harris, a nutrition and health specialist with the University of Missouri Extension, talks about making changes to your diet
By Rachel Grubbs
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Many people are resolved to eat well in 2024, but some find it hard to know where to start.

A Nutrition and Health Education Specialist with University of Missouri Extension in Scott County said starting small is best.

“Make sure that you do something that is achievable,” Maude Harris said.

For example, a person who wants to drink more water shouldn’t start with 10 cups a day when they normally only have one.

“Sometimes you can make yourself more accountable to yourself by setting a goal and checking on that goal each week,” Harris said.

When it comes to food, people may hope to increase their fruit and vegetable intake. Harris said five servings are the daily recommendation, possibly with two of those servings being fruit and three being vegetables.

“They tend to fill you up a little bit more, give you more energy, instead of the empty calories that might include cookies or potato chips, soda instead of water,” Harris said.

She reminded it’s not an all-or-nothing plan. People don’t have to remove all sweets from their diet, just cut back and add in more fruits and vegetables.

Many people know the basic guidelines for eating better, but implementation presents a challenge.

For more guidance on where to begin, University of Missouri Extension has an office in every county in the state.

Staff and specialists are able to provide information on the various curriculums offered, including ones on exercise and food preparation. Many of these resources are free.

To learn more about programs in your area, visit the MU Extension website and search for your county in the upper right corner.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois High School Association issued a statement on the incident at a high school...
IHSA releases statement on incident at Eldorado Holiday Tournament
The Eldorado School Board voted to fire its entire basketball coaching staff on Tuesday night.
Heartland school board fires entire basketball coaching staff after incident at tournament
22-year-old Cadayreis Myquon Futrell, aka Major, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and...
Man wanted for murder believed to be in western Tenn.
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
A rain and snow mix is likely this evening.
First Alert: Tracking rain/snow mix

Latest News

A federal grand jury indicted a Paducah woman on charges of wire fraud and identity theft.
Paducah woman accused of taking more than $400K from employer
Missouri Republican state senators begin the 2024 legislative session amid inter-party...
Expiring tax program would cost Missouri billions if lawmakers fail to renew it
A Paducah woman's charged with wire fraud, accused of stealing more than $400,000 from her...
Paducah woman accused of stealing more than $400,000 from employer
The event is a celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King with a breakfast program...
JALC to host first annual Dr. Martin Luther King celebration breakfast