Adding more nutrition into 2024

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Many people are resolved to eat well in 2024, but some find it hard to know where to start.

A Nutrition and Health Education Specialist with University of Missouri Extension in Scott County said starting small is best.

“Make sure that you do something that is achievable,” Maude Harris said.

For example, a person who wants to drink more water shouldn’t start with 10 cups a day when they normally only have one.

“Sometimes you can make yourself more accountable to yourself by setting a goal and checking on that goal each week,” Harris said.

When it comes to food, people may hope to increase their fruit and vegetable intake. Harris said five servings are the daily recommendation, possibly with two of those servings being fruit and three being vegetables.

“They tend to fill you up a little bit more, give you more energy, instead of the empty calories that might include cookies or potato chips, soda instead of water,” Harris said.

She reminded it’s not an all-or-nothing plan. People don’t have to remove all sweets from their diet, just cut back and add in more fruits and vegetables.

Many people know the basic guidelines for eating better, but implementation presents a challenge.

For more guidance on where to begin, University of Missouri Extension has an office in every county in the state.

Staff and specialists are able to provide information on the various curriculums offered, including ones on exercise and food preparation. Many of these resources are free.

To learn more about programs in your area, visit the MU Extension website and search for your county in the upper right corner.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.