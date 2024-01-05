2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Rte. 146 near Anna, Ill.

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 146 Friday morning, January 5.

According to Illinois State Police, they responded to Rte. 146, just west of I-57, for a report of a two-vehicle crash around 10:37 a.m.

They say two people were taken to area hospitals with “non-life-threatening injuries,” one of them was airlifted.

Route 146 was closed to traffic for about one hour.

