Wilferth announced as new CEO of Chateau Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The new CEO of Chateau Girardeau was announced on Thursday afternoon, January 4.

According to Cape Retirement Community, Inc., James R. “Jimmy” Wilferth will take over the role in the coming weeks.

“We’re excited to welcome Jimmy Wilferth as the next President/CEO of the Chateau! Our Board of Directors is exceedingly confident that he is the right leader to guide this organization into a bright future, building upon the foundation laid by Keith Boeller,” Jeannie Fadler, chair on the Chateau board of directors, said in a news release.

Wilferth recently worked for Saint Francis Healthcare System as their vice president of support services. He first joined the healthcare system in 2014 as executive director of the Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation and was promoted to vice president in 2017.

According to a news release, Wilferth currently serves on the board of diectors for the PORCH Initiative and Footsteps Medical Missions. He founded South Side Farms, a working urban farm in south Cape Girardeau.

Wilferth is also a member of the Cape Girardeau Lions Club, Cape Girardeau West Rotary and La Croix Church.

