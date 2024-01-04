Heartland Eclipse 2024
Voters file an objection to Trump's name on the Illinois ballot

A petition filed by five voters seeks to bar former President Donald Trump from the Illinois Republican primary election ballot in March
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump submit nomination papers with...
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump submit nomination papers with state election authorities, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, at the State Board of Elections in Springfield, Ill. (Thomas J. Turney/The State Journal-Register via AP)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A petition filed by five voters on Thursday seeks to bar former President Donald Trump from the Illinois Republican primary election ballot in March, claiming he is ineligible to hold office because he encouraged and did little to stop the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The petition, similar to those filed in more than a dozen other states, relies on the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which prohibits anyone from holding office who previously has taken an oath to defend the Constitution and then later "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against the country or given "aid or comfort" to its enemies.

The 87-page document, signed by five people from around the state, lays out a case that Trump, having lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden, fanned the flames of hardcore supporters who attacked the Capitol on the day Congress certified the election results. The riot left five dead and more than 100 injured.

Officials in Colorado and Maine have already banned Trump's name from primary election ballots. Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court ruling from December that stripped his name from the state's ballot.

The Illinois State Board of Elections had yet to set the petition for hearing Thursday afternoon, spokesperson Matt Dietrich said. The board is set to hear 32 other objections to the proposed ballot at its Jan. 11 meeting.

