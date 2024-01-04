Heartland Eclipse 2024
Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

St. Louis Department of Health recommends wearing masks in public as respiratory illness data shows increase

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - As cases of winter respiratory illnesses, including influenza, RSV and COVID-19, continue to rise, the St. Louis Department of Health is recommending that residents wear masks while indoors in public areas and crowded environments.

The health department says none of these viruses are more deadly than in seasons past, but the number of reported cases and hospitalizations are rising rapidly. According to data collected by the health department, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 38 percent over the past month.

Currently, the city’s hospitalization rate is 15.5 cases per 100,000 residents, putting St. Louis in the CDC’s Medium Community Level risk category.

The number of flu infections this season is trending nearly vertically upward, and is already 55 percent higher than the highest median value of the past five years.

“We strongly recommend that all residents wear a face mask inside and in situations when social distancing isn’t possible,” said Dr. Matifadza Hlatswayo Davis, Director of Health for the City of St. Louis. “This recommendation doesn’t come lightly - it is data-driven and focused on lowering community transmission of potentially deadly diseases. If we all do our part and voluntarily mask up, we can expect the number of cases and hospitalizations to decrease over the coming weeks.”

The most recent data available can be found here.

The department says children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems are at the greatest risk for severe illness from all three viruses.

Vaccines are currently available for all three respiratory illnesses, although doses for children aged six months to five years may have limited availability.

For a list of vaccine locations, visit vaccines.gov or www.stlouis-mo.gov/vaccines.

Copyright 2024 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois High School Association issued a statement on the incident at a high school...
IHSA releases statement on incident at Eldorado Holiday Tournament
The Eldorado School Board voted to fire its entire basketball coaching staff on Tuesday night.
Heartland school board fires entire basketball coaching staff after incident at tournament
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
22-year-old Cadayreis Myquon Futrell, aka Major, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and...
Man wanted for murder believed to be in western Tenn.

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Crews on scene of early morning house fire on N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Crews extinguish house fire in Cape Girardeau
Crews extinguished an early morning house at Fountain and Independence Streets in Cape...
Crews extinguish early morning house fire in Cape Girardeau
Crews on scene of Cape Girardeau house fire.
Crews on scene of house fire in Cape Girardeau
Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, speaks to reporters on January 4, 2024 as...
Missouri Senate leaders adjourn within first hour Thursday after ‘personal attacks’