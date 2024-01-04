St. Louis Department of Health recommends wearing masks in public as respiratory illness data shows increase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - As cases of winter respiratory illnesses, including influenza, RSV and COVID-19, continue to rise, the St. Louis Department of Health is recommending that residents wear masks while indoors in public areas and crowded environments.

The health department says none of these viruses are more deadly than in seasons past, but the number of reported cases and hospitalizations are rising rapidly. According to data collected by the health department, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 38 percent over the past month.

Currently, the city’s hospitalization rate is 15.5 cases per 100,000 residents, putting St. Louis in the CDC’s Medium Community Level risk category.

The number of flu infections this season is trending nearly vertically upward, and is already 55 percent higher than the highest median value of the past five years.

“We strongly recommend that all residents wear a face mask inside and in situations when social distancing isn’t possible,” said Dr. Matifadza Hlatswayo Davis, Director of Health for the City of St. Louis. “This recommendation doesn’t come lightly - it is data-driven and focused on lowering community transmission of potentially deadly diseases. If we all do our part and voluntarily mask up, we can expect the number of cases and hospitalizations to decrease over the coming weeks.”

The most recent data available can be found here.

The department says children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems are at the greatest risk for severe illness from all three viruses.

Vaccines are currently available for all three respiratory illnesses, although doses for children aged six months to five years may have limited availability.

For a list of vaccine locations, visit vaccines.gov or www.stlouis-mo.gov/vaccines.

