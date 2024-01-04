Heartland Votes
St. Francois businessman facing 26 felony charges for decade-long sexual abuse of child

Jackie R. Patterson, 65, of Farmington, Missouri, is facing seven counts of first-degree...
Jackie R. Patterson, 65, of Farmington, Missouri, is facing seven counts of first-degree statutory rape, 16 counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one count of first-degree child molestation(St. Francois County Sheriff)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A St. Francois County businessman is facing 26 counts of child sex crimes after investigators say he abused a child for nearly a decade.

Jackie R. Patterson, 65, of Farmington, Missouri, is facing seven counts of first-degree statutory rape, 16 counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one count of first-degree child molestation. Court documents show Patterson was taken into custody on Wednesday and is being held without bond.

Court documents show the charges stem from abuse that happened between 1995 and 2000, but investigators said that the abuse lasted until 2004.

A probable cause statement filed on Dec. 29 states the abuse happened at several locations throughout St. Francois County, including at Quality Tire and Automotive in Bonne Terre and Desloge, which Patterson owned.

The victim told investigators the abuse began when she was around 9 years old in 1995. She told investigators that the abuse lasted throughout her entire childhood and escalated in severity. The abuse happened multiple times per week for nearly a decade, court documents say.

Patterson is due in court for a docket hearing on Jan. 9.

