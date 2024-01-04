Heartland Eclipse 2024
See the 2024 Heartland Eclipse at a Mo. state park

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - See the 2024 Heartland Eclipse at a Missouri state park or historic site.

Parks in the Heartland include:

  • Sam A. Baker State Park - Patterson
  • Big Oak Tree State Park - East Prairie
  • Bollinger Mill State Historic Site - Burfordville
  • Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site - New Madrid
  • Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park - Middle Brook
  • Morris State Park - Campbell
  • Towosahgy State Historic Site - East Prairie
  • Trail of Tears State Park - Jackson

Check a full list of locations and times here.

The total solar eclipse will be Monday, April 8. It will be another 20 years, August 23, 2044, before the next one will be seen from the contiguous United States.

According to Missouri State Parks’ website, you can make camping reservations from 12 months up to 7 p.m. the day of arrival. You can check online or by calling 877-ICampMO to check for availability and lodging units.

