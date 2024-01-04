Heartland Votes
Scott City church hosts warming center training for volunteers

A local church held a training session for those interested in volunteering at its warming center this winter
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Scott City church held a training session for those interested in volunteering at its warming center this winter.

Restoration Community Church serves as an emergency overnight warming center when the temperature becomes dangerously cold. Pastor Bob Lenz says in order to meet every need, every volunteer must know what to do.

On January 3, more than 15 volunteers went out to learn everything from intake, how to take care of guests, volunteer expectations and more. Pastor Lenz says this training is one of the first steps while also waiting on resources including cots.

Pastor Lenz said the training was a step in the right direction.

”Having the training is really what’s really gonna be able to kick this off, we can’t do it without the training to do it right,” said Lenz. “So, like I’ve always said it’s better to do 30 percent well than 70 percent terrible so we’re here and hoping this will grow and we need a collaboration integration of all volunteers cause right now, what I’ve discovered just talking to organizations in Cape is everybody’s pulling from the same resources and the main resource we have are people.”

The training included topics like volunteer expectations, health and safety tips and warming center guest expectations.

Pastor Lenz said everyone is required to go through this training before serving in a volunteer position at the warming center.

