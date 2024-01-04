Heartland Votes
Poplar Bluff man killed in crash involving tractor trailer

The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center
The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center(Pixabay)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a tractor trailer.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash took place around 12:06 p.m. on January 3. The crash location was on US 60, two miles east of Poplar Bluff.

The crash occurred as the first vehicle, a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, struck the second vehicle, a 2015 Peterbilt tractor trailer, in the rear. The Chevrolet then traveled off the roadway.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 49-year-old James M. Ray, was pronounced dead at the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center by Dr. Nadipelli at 1:06 p.m.

According to MSHP, Ray was not wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

