Poplar Bluff man killed in crash involving tractor trailer

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a tractor trailer.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash took place around 12:06 p.m. on January 3. The crash location was on US 60, two miles east of Poplar Bluff.

The crash occurred as the first vehicle, a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, struck the second vehicle, a 2015 Peterbilt tractor trailer, in the rear. The Chevrolet then traveled off the roadway.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 49-year-old James M. Ray, was pronounced dead at the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center by Dr. Nadipelli at 1:06 p.m.

According to MSHP, Ray was not wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

