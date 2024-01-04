Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Partly sunny this afternoon. Rain and some snow possible tomorrow.

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 1/4.
By Grant Dade
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. We saw a lot of clouds across the area this morning but clouds are finally beginning to break apart and many areas will see some sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonably chilly across the area, mainly in the lower 40s. Tonight we will remain mostly clear early with clouds increasing late. Lows will fall down into the upper 20s. Friday a disturbance will move north out of Arkansas bringing with it a chance of precipitation. Right now for most of the Heartland it appears as though the precipitation will mainly be rain. However, wet snow will likely mix in at times across the northwestern half of the Heartland with our far northwestern counties possibly seeing a period of just snow. At this time travel issues are not anticipated as surface temperatures should remain above freezing.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eldorado School Board voted to fire its entire basketball coaching staff on Tuesday night.
Heartland school board fires entire basketball coaching staff after incident at tournament
The Illinois High School Association issued a statement on the incident at a high school...
IHSA releases statement on incident at Eldorado Holiday Tournament
A 16-year-old Bloomfield girl was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard...
Teen injured in single-vehicle crash
Pamela Bradshaw rang in 2024 by winning $1 million and becoming Powerball's first millionaire...
‘I’m so blessed’: Woman becomes Powerball’s first millionaire of the year
The sign was removed from the SoutheastHEALTH building on Tuesday, January 2.
SoutheastHEALTH merges with Mercy; new signage in the works

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 1/4.
First Alert noon forecast 1/4
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 1/4
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 1/4
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 1/4
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 1/4