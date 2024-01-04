Partly sunny this afternoon. Rain and some snow possible tomorrow.

Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. We saw a lot of clouds across the area this morning but clouds are finally beginning to break apart and many areas will see some sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonably chilly across the area, mainly in the lower 40s. Tonight we will remain mostly clear early with clouds increasing late. Lows will fall down into the upper 20s. Friday a disturbance will move north out of Arkansas bringing with it a chance of precipitation. Right now for most of the Heartland it appears as though the precipitation will mainly be rain. However, wet snow will likely mix in at times across the northwestern half of the Heartland with our far northwestern counties possibly seeing a period of just snow. At this time travel issues are not anticipated as surface temperatures should remain above freezing.

