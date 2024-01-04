Heartland Eclipse 2024
New sushi restaurant opening in Cape Girardeau

A new sushi restaurant will open in Cape Girardeau in February.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new sushi restaurant will open in Cape Girardeau in February.

According to its Facebook page, Rock N Roll Sushi will open on February 19 at 3069 William Street, Suite 101.

You can check their menu online.

The first Rock N Roll Sushi location opened in 2010 in Mobile, Alabama. It now has more than 50 locations across the southeastern United States.

