New sushi restaurant opening in Cape Girardeau
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new sushi restaurant will open in Cape Girardeau in February.
According to its Facebook page, Rock N Roll Sushi will open on February 19 at 3069 William Street, Suite 101.
You can check their menu online.
The first Rock N Roll Sushi location opened in 2010 in Mobile, Alabama. It now has more than 50 locations across the southeastern United States.
Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.