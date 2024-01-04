New entertainment and events plaza coming to Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A new entertainment and events plaza in Carbondale is officially in the works.

It’s thanks to a multi-million dollar grant and it has nearby businesses excited.

An empty field just off South Washington in Carbondale will soon be a home to a new entertainment and events plaza.

The space is already used for events, but the city is adding a stage and parking.

Sitting just a block away is Tres Hombres. General Manager Taylor Vaughn said her business always sees an uptick when events are held in that nearby space.

She believes this new facility will continue that trend.

“It’s never been a time where we haven’t had extra foot traffic which is amazing, we just want to cater to everybody and all walks of life can go. It’s a family place, we’re a family place, it’s nice to have that hand in hand and we’d love to see more of it,” said Vaughn.

City leaders announced they received a $2M grant from the state’s Rebuild Downtowns and Main Street program.

That money will pay for the first phase of the project. According to City of Carbondale’s Public Information Officer, Eva Fisher, it includes the new main stage, terrace lawn for seating, and an ADA Compliant Parking Lot.

“So, what this structure is going to provide is this feeling of permanence, and I think residents will take a lot of pride in it and I’m just excited for that energy to get to get captured and held in that space,” said Fisher.

Fisher said construction will begin in late spring or early summer and take a year to complete.

While construction on phase 1 hasn’t begun yet, the city is already working on funding the second phase.

“There will be more of a marketplace kind of set up in the plaza, so think corridors, places where your vendors can set up, places where you can get food and beverages. There will be a sound barrier as part of phase 2 that’s going to go along the railroad tracks,” said Fisher.

The city hopes the venue will attract local and national talent and entertainers.

As for Vaughn, she says it cannot be built fast enough.

“It’s going to be great for the town as well, not just people that are in this part, it’s going to be great for everyone who lives here, people who are close by and just the whole community,” said Vaughn.

