New Biden ad introduces focal point for campaign

By Jon Decker and Annie Andersen
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A new ad from President Joe Biden revealed what he thinks should be the centerpiece of the 2024 election.

In the ad, the Biden-Harris campaign tied the third anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to what the president believes are clear threats to American democracy.

“I’ve made the preservation of American democracy an essential issue of my presidency. Now, something dangerous is happening in America. There’s an extremist movement that does not share the basic beliefs in our democracy,” said Biden in the ad.

It comes ahead of the formal launch of Biden’s reelection campaign. For the president, his speech on Friday in Pennsylvania is an opportunity to shape the narrative, putting the focus on the frontrunner for the Republican nomination — former President Donald Trump.

Nathan Gonzales, Editor and Publisher of Inside Elections, analyzed the ad.

“I think this initial Biden ad shouldn’t be a surprise because President Biden benefits from a contrast with former President Donald Trump. If this election is strictly a referendum on President Biden and do people think he’s doing a good job or not, President Biden is probably going to lose that election. But if it’s if it’s a choice between Biden and Trump on very important issues like democracy, then that is where Biden starts to look better,” he said.

The Biden campaign says the commercial will run for a week during all three network news broadcasts and in the key swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Gonzalez added, “Good campaigns should be able to balance multiple messages at the same time. The Biden campaign is going to have that contrast with Trump. But they also want to talk about the economy and the positive work that they believe they have done on the economy in order to increase the confidence that voters have in giving Biden a second term.”

The Trump Campaign, meanwhile, is also leaning heavily on the democracy message — claiming the former President is the victim of what they call the “weaponization of the legal system.”

An average of polls compiled by Real Clear Politics shows Trump leading Biden in a head-to-head matchup by 2.2 points. Since that remains well within the polls’ margin of error, it amounts to a virtual tie.

