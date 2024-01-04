Mo. Attorney General’s Office investigating actions of Cape Girardeau Co. coroner

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is investigating the actions of the Cape Girardeau County coroner.

According to paperwork received from the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, the attorney general will now decide if Wavis Jordan committed a crime while in office.

The move comes following a Cape Girardeau police investigation sparked by the mother of 29-year-old Christopher Kight.

Christopher Daniel Kight (Courtesy Christy Young-Clover)

Christy Young-Clover filed a formal complaint after learning police investigated her son’s 2022 death as a suicide, but Coroner Jordan ruled he died from a probable heart attack and marked the manner of death on his death certificate as natural causes.

Christy Young-Clover and Jenny Blankenship speak to me about the January 8, 2022 death of Young-Clover's 29-year-old-son Christopher Kight. (KFVS)

Young-Clover discovered through our reporting Jordan reached that conclusion without conducting an autopsy or toxicology on her son.

In that police report, she reported her son’s death certificate as fraudulent.

You’ll recall the Attorney General’s Office is also reviewing a possible charge of misdemeanor stealing against Coroner Jordan that dates back to June 2023.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.