Mix of rain and snow headed our way

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, calm conditions over the Heartland tonight with lows dropping to the mid 20s. Friday will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies before rain slowly moves into the area by the afternoon. Showers will linger from SW to NE throughout the day. There is chance our most northern counties in SE MO and SO IL could see some snow start to fall. The ground tempertures staying above freezing will help to keep any winter impacts very minimal. Saturday and Sunday staying mostly dry with more sunshine by Sunday afternoon.

Big system we’re watching will be the next winter set up arriving Monday. Still quite a few days out to have exact timing and details but for now looking like widespread rain Monday evening into Tuesday with the potential to bring very gusty conditions. There is also a chance to see our first accumulating snow Tuesday evening if the system moves through slow enough. Keep checking in to see our latest updates and the forecast continues to evolve.

